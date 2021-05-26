True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

TSE:TNT.UN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 63,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,363. The stock has a market capitalization of C$659.97 million and a P/E ratio of 20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. True North Commercial REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$7.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.63.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNT.UN. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.75 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “na” rating and issued a C$6.75 price objective (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. True North Commercial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.89.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.