Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,567,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Valero Energy worth $112,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1,161.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 54,599 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Valero Energy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 34,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

