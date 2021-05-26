Swiss National Bank Purchases 193,200 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 708,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $125,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $184.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.66. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.86 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

