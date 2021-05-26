Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75,734 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,529. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

