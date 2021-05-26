Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,099 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,471 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

