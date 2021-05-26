Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 58,217 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 94.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,217 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,726,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DD stock opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.24 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average is $74.19. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered DuPont de Nemours to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

