VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,607,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 172,187 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 27,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 403,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,320 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

