Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 387 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 49.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 92.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $72.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

