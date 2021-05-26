Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 764 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.39.

Linde stock opened at $301.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $191.51 and a 12-month high of $303.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.74 and its 200 day moving average is $266.43. The company has a market capitalization of $156.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

