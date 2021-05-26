Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $192,000 Holdings in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,928 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of USD Partners worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in USD Partners by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USDP stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $184.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. USD Partners LP has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.89.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.06 million during the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 726.23% and a net margin of 17.68%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

