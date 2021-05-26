Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $19,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,035,000. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,713. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $125.18 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.28.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

