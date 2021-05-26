Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $17.73 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,228 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $17,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.95. 6,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,903. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

