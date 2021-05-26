Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $15.73 Million Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,645 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $15,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,707,000 after buying an additional 432,562 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,916,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 418,262 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 238.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 390,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 275,367 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,162,000.

Shares of ARKF traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,151. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46.

