AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $16.41

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.41, but opened at $17.08. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 1,847,710 shares.

AMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.22) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,659.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $542,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,859,074 shares of company stock valued at $25,910,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after buying an additional 21,123,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,951 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.