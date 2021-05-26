Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Gap Down to $66.40

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.40, but opened at $63.91. Pacira BioSciences shares last traded at $63.30, with a volume of 3,144 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $111,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,289.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $4,403,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,252,479. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $99,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

