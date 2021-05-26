The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Up to $77.29

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.29, but opened at $79.51. The Lovesac shares last traded at $78.95, with a volume of 143 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 88.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.49.
In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.
The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
