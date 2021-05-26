The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Up to $77.29

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.29, but opened at $79.51. The Lovesac shares last traded at $78.95, with a volume of 143 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 88.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.