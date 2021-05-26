Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Up to $45.32

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.32, but opened at $46.74. Morphic shares last traded at $46.81, with a volume of 305 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MORF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $324,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at $319,563,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 596,857 shares of company stock worth $32,019,253 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

