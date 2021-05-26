Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,858,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $421.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $411.09 and a 200 day moving average of $385.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.82.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,030.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

