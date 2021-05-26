Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $111,171,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $102,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 749,526 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,024,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,912,000 after purchasing an additional 681,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 656,704 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

ELS stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

