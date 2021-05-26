Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.24 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $157.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $96.16 and a 1 year high of $178.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.27.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

