iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 60.54%.

Shares of IMBI opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $140.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMBI. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

