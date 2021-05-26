GeoCoin (GEO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. GeoCoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and $2,187.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00065999 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.20 or 0.00493896 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,232.59 or 0.99776834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00037320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00096168 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010954 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

