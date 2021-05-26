Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $116.21 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $58.02 and a one year high of $220.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.75 and its 200 day moving average is $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

