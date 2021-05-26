Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $128.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $173.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.09.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

