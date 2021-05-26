Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $20,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.02.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

