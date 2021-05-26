Arizona State Retirement System Buys 176 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in IDEX by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $221.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.23. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $145.85 and a twelve month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.