Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Shares Up 5.3%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.14. 17,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,064,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.
Several brokerages have commented on GNOG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35.
Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNOG)
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
