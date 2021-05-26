Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Shares Up 5.3%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.14. 17,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,064,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Several brokerages have commented on GNOG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $25,056,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $9,048,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 652,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 374,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $4,441,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $4,401,000. 8.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

