Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Masco has increased its dividend by 34.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Masco has a payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Masco to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

