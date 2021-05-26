Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tourmaline Oil (TOU)

Tourmaline Oil (TSE: TOU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$34.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

5/7/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$32.50 to C$34.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Tourmaline Oil was given a new C$30.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

4/29/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

4/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$38.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TOU traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$28.33. 137,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.41 billion and a PE ratio of 8.78. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.93.

Get Tourmaline Oil Corp alerts:

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.5655459 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.23 per share, with a total value of C$121,138.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,788,837 shares in the company, valued at C$212,932,427.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.