D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,133 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $16,517,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,556 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,830,392 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $155,389,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 63,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

