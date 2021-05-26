D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.38.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $229.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.34 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

