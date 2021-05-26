D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $3.45 Million in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,610 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.10% of NuVasive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUVA. Truist boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock worth $914,720. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVA opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.18. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

