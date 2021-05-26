Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Shares of ETN opened at $142.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.31. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $80.17 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,751 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

