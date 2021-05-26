Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 111 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of ABMD opened at $283.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.82. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.46 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.