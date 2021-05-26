Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,252 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE opened at $109.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average of $97.64. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $116.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,688 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.31.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

