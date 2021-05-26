Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,287 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Synopsys worth $54,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 57,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,113.4% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $255.83 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.82.

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.