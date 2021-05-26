Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $245,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

NYSE:MOS opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.86. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.