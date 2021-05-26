Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.77. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 75.32% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

