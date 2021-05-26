First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after buying an additional 75,875 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after buying an additional 131,275 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.80 and a 1-year high of $60.20.

