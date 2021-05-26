Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Holdings Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 200.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 159,214 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. FMR LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 496,289 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

