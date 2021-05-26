Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Oasis Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMP opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 48.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Oasis Midstream Partners Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.