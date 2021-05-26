Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.26.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

