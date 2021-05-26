Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 527 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $606,960,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Progressive by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,044 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $88,510,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in The Progressive by 904.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,093,000 after purchasing an additional 856,864 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR opened at $97.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.41. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

