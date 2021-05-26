LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $90.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

RAMP stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $87.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.81.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in LiveRamp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in LiveRamp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in LiveRamp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

