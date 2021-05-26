NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.66 on June 15th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.6611 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWHUF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

NWHUF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

