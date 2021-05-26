New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of -38.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Shares of NFE traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $42.71. 164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,429. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at $43,988,158.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

