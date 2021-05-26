Analysts Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target at $50.67

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RYTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David P. Meeker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,626.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,005,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,102 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,523,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,702 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,871,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,608,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,136,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 226,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,543. The company has a market capitalization of $999.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). As a group, research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

