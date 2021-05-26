ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.50 on Major Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $1,114.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

