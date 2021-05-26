DePay (DEPAY) Market Cap Hits $3.80 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. DePay has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $925,164.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $2.22 or 0.00005708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00057947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.12 or 0.00344436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00181809 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00032367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.24 or 0.00812118 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,951 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

