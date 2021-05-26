Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $211.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $571.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $196.70 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. CLSA cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.19.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

